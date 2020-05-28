Wayne County Sheriff arrests ‘illusive’ man on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol arrested an “illusive” man today after receiving tips of drug activity.

Sheriff Rick Thompson said police arrested Doliver ‘Ray’ Adkins today and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance – heroin, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession with intent to deliver- heroin and cultivation of marijuana.

Thompson said the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit first received tips on Doliver several years ago but he has been illusive.

Police took Doliver into custody on a traffic stop and later searched his residence. During the investigation, police seized heroin 44 marijuana plants.

Thompson would like to thank the residents who provided tips leading to Doliver’s arrest.

