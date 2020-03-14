Wayne County Sheriff arrests six suspects for alleged break-ins, seeks four more

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says police have arrested six suspects in connection to multiple break-ins that occurred in the Fort Gay area.

Four suspects with felony warrants for their arrest from this investigation include James ‘Jimmy’ Dean, of Fort Gay; Toni ‘Marie’ Anderson, of South Carolina; Richard Gilkerson, of Fort Gay; and Aaron “Aero” Jude, of Tomahawk, Kentucky.

Fort Gay Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit executed two search warrants and seized stolen property and drugs, Thompson says. Officials recovered several stolen items from a residence known as “the Trap House.” Police recovered stolen items and Crystal Methamphetamine from another residence acting as a known drug house.



Those the US Marshals arrested during this investigation include Carl “Edmond” Mounts, of Fort Gay. He has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two county of petit larceny.

Officials have charged James ‘Tyler’ Howell, of Fort Gay, with three counts of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

Thurman Endicott, of Fort Gay, has been charged with one county of delivery of a controlled sunstance, once county of possessition with intent to deliver, one count of pseudoephedrine altered and four counts of receiving and transferring stolen property.



Officials have charged Brett ‘Michael’ Thomas, of Louisa, with one count of breaking and entering and one count grand larceny.



Nicholas ‘Nick’ Perry, of Fort Gay, is charged with four counts of breaking and entering, one count of grand larceny and three counts of petit larceny.



Officials have charged Danny Pack, of Fort Gay, with one count of receiving and transferring stolen property.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories