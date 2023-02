WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the 1600 block of Queens Creek in Prichard, West Virginia, on Friday.

Wayne County dispatchers say the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Fire crews from Prichard, Kenova and Fort Gay were on the scene. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal and the West Virginia State Police are investigating.