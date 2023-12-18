WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody in connection to a shooting in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. along East Lynn Road in the Kiahsville area. He says the initial reports indicate a person shot into a home.

Thompson says authorities are not aware of any injuries in connection to the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.