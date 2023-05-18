WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a crash in Wayne County, dispatchers say.

According to Wayne County 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, regarding a vehicle crash in the 9400 block of Route 152 in Wayne near Whistle Creek Road.

Dispatchers say they believe only one vehicle was involved, and one injury has been confirmed. According to dispatchers, the injured person was flown from the scene for medical treatment, but there is no further information on the extent of their injuries or if anyone else was injured.

The West Virginia State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Police Department and Wayne Fire Department are on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.