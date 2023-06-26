Editor’s Note: The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department says while they originally stated 4:30 p.m. as the time for this incident, the crash actually happened at 2:40 p.m. The article below has been updated to reflect that new information.

UPDATE: (WOWK) – The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department is releasing more details in what led up to an ATV crash that killed an 11-year-old boy in Wayne County.

The KVFD says the 11-year-old, a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old were riding in the side-by-side with a dog when the dog jumped to the floor, hitting the accelerator. The 18-year-old was driving, and according to firefighters, allegedly looked away from the road to move the dog off the accelerator. According to the KVFD, when the driver looked back up, he was unable to stop the side-by-side before it went over the embankment.

The 11-year-old died in the crash. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, while the 18-year-old was taken to the hospital by relatives, firefighters say. According to the KVFD, the dog had minor injuries to its nose.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An 11-year-old child has died after an ATV accident in Wayne County.

According to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, the accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Stone Cold Road in the Crum area of Wayne County. Firefighters say three passengers were on the ATV when it crashed what crews called “a freak accident.”

The child’s name has not been released at this time, however, the KVFD does say the child is believed to have been from Ohio.