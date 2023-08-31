WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two fugitives from Kentucky have been arrested in the Mountain State.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the two men were arrested in separate incidents that were both part of a joint effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and U.S. Marshals.

Thompson says authorities attempted to stop the first suspect, identified as Joshua Stone, on Joel’s Branch. According to authorities, Stone allegedly tried to flee the scene, and struck two police vehicles. Deputies say he then tried to run away, and allegedly dropped an AR style pistol.

Stone was taken into custody following a short chase on foot.

The second suspect, identified as Leighton Lee, was caught during a traffic stop on Right Fork Little Lynn Creek.

Authorities say Stone was wanted from Kentucky for escape and parole violation, and was also wanted out of West Virginia for grand larceny. He now faces additional charges of fleeing-vehicle, fleeing on foot, brandishing a weapon, prohibited person from possessing a firearm, and destruction of property.

According to the WCSO, Lee is wanted out of Kentucky on charges of distribution of obscene material to minors, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, and unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.