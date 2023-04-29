UPDATE (5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023): We’re learning more details about the number of people injured in a press box floor collapse at a Wayne Middle School softball game in Wayne County. According to Todd Alexander, superintendent of Wayne County Schools, a total of four softball players and five spectators were injured.

Alexander says the players were in the press box and the spectators were directly below it when the collapse happened. He says five people were transported for medical treatment, and the four students were taken to the hospital by their parents.

Firefighters with the Wayne VFD originally said three players and three fans were injured. There is no word on the extent of the other three injured in the incident.

Officials say a building inspector will be at the field on Monday to investigate the official cause of the collapse.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured after the press box floor at Wayne High School’s softball field collapsed this afternoon.

According to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, a total of six people were injured in the incident that happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023. Firefighters say they believe the press box floor collapsed due to “faulty securement of the floor joist,” or the beams supporting the floor over the open area.

Wayne firefighters say three softball players and three fans were injured in the collapse. The WVFD says four people were transported by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries and two were flown from the scene with more serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to firefighters, the injured players and fans were from Wayne High School.

“Wayne Fire Dept. would like to extend our prayers to the Wayne Middle School softball team and the members in the community of Wayne involved at the ball field today!” The WVFD said in a Facebook post.

Along with the WVFD, the Dunlow, Prichard and Ceredo fire departments also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and we will have more details as they become available.