LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a smoke shop in Lavalette.

Wayne County dispatchers say a call about an armed robbery at the Smoker’s Outlet on West Virginia Route 152 came in around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say a suspect is not in custody.

The West Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.