HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A building has been heavily damaged after a fire in Huntington.

According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, just off of Sunset Drive in Huntington next to Camden Park. The HFD says the building appeared to be some type of storage building.

Firefighters say there is no word on how the fire started.

The HFD says no one was injured in the fire and it has since been contained.