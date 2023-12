WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The cause of a minivan fire in Wayne County where human remains were found has been ruled “undetermined” because of the amount of damage done to the vehicle.

Wayne County dispatchers said at the time that the 44-year-old man’s remains were found in the area of Haneys Branch Road and German Ridge Road around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 29.

The name of the man was not in the release, but the State Fire Marshal said he was 44 years old.