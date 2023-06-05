UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. June 5, 2023): Two people have died in a crash in Wayne County this afternoon, according to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the VFD, the incident happened near the Crum area of Wayne County. Fire officials say a vehicle traveling south on Route 52 struck the driver side of a car pulling out of a driveway.

Firefighters say the two people in the car pulling out of the driveway were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released at this time. According to the Kermit VFD, the two people in the southbound vehicle were taken to the hospital, but are being treated for their injuries and released.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in Wayne County.

According to Wayne County dispatchers, the crash happened around 2 p.m. in the Drag Creek Road area of Route 52.

Multiple fire departments are currently on the scene, dispatchers say.

There is no word at this time if the road is blocked or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.