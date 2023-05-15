UPDATE (6 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2023) – Traffic was backed up in Wayne County after a truck crashed on Route 152.
A viewer-submitted photo shows the Lowes truck crashed over the side of a hill, closing one lane of traffic while crews were on scene.
There is still no word if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.