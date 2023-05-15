A Lowes truck crashed along Route 152 in Wayne County. May 15, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Samantha Napier)

UPDATE (6 P.M. Monday, May 15, 2023) – Traffic was backed up in Wayne County after a truck crashed on Route 152.

A viewer-submitted photo shows the Lowes truck crashed over the side of a hill, closing one lane of traffic while crews were on scene.

There is still no word if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews in Wayne County responded to a vehicle crash in Wayne County this afternoon.

According to Wayne County 911 Dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:01 p.m. near on Route 152 near the Sugarwood Golf Course.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.