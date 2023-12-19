VIDEO: Previous Coverage

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Enough evidence was found in the case against first-degree murder suspect Chester Mollett to move it over to Wayne County Circuit Court, according to the county prosecuting attorney.

Chester Mollett, 64, is accused of shooting and killing Jason Perry in the Blue Moon Hollow area of Dunlow on Dec. 5. Mollett, who is from Dunlow, is being charged with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The case could be presented to the grand jury sometime in early 2024.

No bond was set at Mollett’s preliminary hearing on Tuesday. He remains in the Western Regional Jail.