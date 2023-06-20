CRUM, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a house fire early this morning in Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, the fire broke out around 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at a single-wide trailer on Mudlick Road. Firefighters say the home was a “total loss.”

The KVFD says the three people inside the home did make it out safely, but the family’s dog died in the fire. Firefighters say the family said they are grateful that they had smoke detectors, which saved their lives.

Crews say they believe the fire started from the hot water heater.