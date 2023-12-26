WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Wayne County deputy has been re-indicted on more than double the charges he was originally facing.
Chester Adkins was indicted in November 2022 on 40 felony counts regarding sexual abuse of a minor, but new evidence was discovered, and the case was dismissed so he could be re-indicted.
Now, the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Adkins is now charged with 81 felony counts including 10 counts of “1st-degree sexual assault of a victim under 12” and 40 counts of “sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person of trust.”
According to a criminal complaint, Adkins is accused of abusing a 15-year-old victim since she was 10 years old.