WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Wayne County deputy has been re-indicted on more than double the charges he was originally facing.

Chester Adkins was indicted in November 2022 on 40 felony counts regarding sexual abuse of a minor, but new evidence was discovered, and the case was dismissed so he could be re-indicted.

Now, the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says Adkins is now charged with 81 felony counts including 10 counts of “1st-degree sexual assault of a victim under 12” and 40 counts of “sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person of trust.”

According to a criminal complaint, Adkins is accused of abusing a 15-year-old victim since she was 10 years old.