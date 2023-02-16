FORT GAY, WV (WOWK) — Water in Fort Gay is now safe to drink and use, according to the Fort Gay Water Works.

A press release says this is effective starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recommending that all people in the area should flush their water heaters and empty any ice in and flush the ice makers.

On Monday, residents were told to not drink the water because of some kind of petroleum product that may have gotten into the water supply in the area. What actually was in the water was not released.