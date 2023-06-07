WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A family that was supposed to gather this weekend for a reunion is now planning a funeral after two of their loved ones were killed in a crash while pulling out of their driveway.

Brenda and Larry Smith were a mother and father, a grandmother and grandfather, and for their niece Arlene Smith, an aunt and uncle.

Arlene told 13 News she was set to see them this weekend at a family reunion. But now, she and her family are trying to wrap their minds around their deaths.

“To have both of them gone at once and not have them here with us it’s very hard on all of our families,” Arlene said Tuesday evening.

The Smiths were pulling out of their driveway in Crum, West Virginia, along Route 52 on Monday when they were hit and killed by an oncoming car. The couple in the other car were sent to the hospital and later released.

Larry was a Marine and served during the Vietnam War. He was also a coal miner and loved animals.

“He was very particular about anyone who loved on his dogs because those are his babies,” Arlene said talking about her uncle’s love for his dogs. “My aunt, she was already an angel walking on this world.”