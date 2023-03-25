UPDATE (6:17 p.m., March 25, 2023): Allen Blair, Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says a wildfire and possible downed powerlines are blocking Interstate 64 in both directions near the West Virginia-Kentucky border.

Blair says traffic from I-64 East should detour to U.S. Route 23. Drivers coming from U.S. 23 and trying to travel to Huntington should also avoid I-64. All I-64 West traffic is stopped at Exit 1 in Kenova, West Virginia.

Blair says drivers should avoid the entire area if they can at this time.

Officials will provide updates when possible, according to Blair.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 says Interstate 64 is closed near Exit 1 due to low powerlines in the Ceredo-Kenova area of West Virginia.

Dispatchers say crews shut down the interstate because the lines are “really low” across the entire roadway. The closure is a precaution to keep citizens safe, dispatchers say.

There is no time estimate on how long the closure will be, according to dispatchers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wayne County 911 says calls started coming in about the powerlines around 5:09 p.m.

Kenova and Ceredo volunteer fire departments, Kenova Police Department and West Virginia State Police are on the scene.