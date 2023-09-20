KENOVA, WV (WOWK)– A coffee shop in Kenova that exclusively employs people with “intellectual and developmental disabilities” opened a brick-and-mortar location at the beginning of September.

Jack & the Bean Coffee Company is at 1404 Poplar Street and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Their first day of operation in that location was Sept. 6, according to their Facebook page.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shop has been in pop-up locations for around a year serving up cups of joe, hot chocolate, tea, lemonade and a variety of pastries for your choosing. Now, they can do it in their own physical store.

The owner – Melanie Shafer – said the shop is named after her son, Jack. She said that customers will leave with more than just coffee: happiness.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the vast capability and the pure joy that my baristas can bring to you as you come and get that hot cup of coffee,” Shafer said. “You’ll definitely leave with a warm heart.”

On their Facebook page, they said they are employing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can gain skills “related to employment, independent living, self esteem and community engagement.”

“[The baristas] get to engage with the community and see their friends and show people what they can do,” Shafer said. “So, it really provides them a job and something to look forward to, something to go to.”