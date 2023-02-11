To view a previous version of this story, click here.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Catlettsburg Fire Department (CFD) in Kentucky says it responded as mutual aid to a large brush fire in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Thursday.

Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire in the Prichard area for eight hours, CFD says.

A portion of State Route 152 was closed due to the fire, which also caused power outages in the area.

Other responders included Kenova Volunteer Fire Department and England Hill Fire Department, according to CFD.

Some CFD crews also stayed behind at the station for any other separate emergency calls, fire officials say.

13 News had a team at the scene on Thursday.