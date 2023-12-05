WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County community is stepping in to help others in need this holiday season after a fire put multiple people out of a job.

The fire broke out at the Creekside Golf Course clubhouse in Wayne County just before 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4. The building was a total loss, and while no one was hurt, approximately 30 employees were left without a job as Christmas approaches.

The clubhouse owner, Donald Nelson, said they had just spent $10,000 on renovations, and they have now lost everything.

Now, Giovanni’s of Lavalette is giving back to their neighbors by donating 20% of all sales on Wednesday, Dec. 6, to the Creekside employees. Regardless of whether the order is dine in or carry out, a portion of each sale on Wednesday will go straight to the employees.

The event will run for one day only.