WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly shooting another man in the hand in the Kenova area on Sunday night.

According to Kenova Police, they responded to the 1500 block of Maple St. just before 10 p.m., where witnesses told them that they saw one person leave the area in a car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They then responded to a parking lot on the 800 block of Oak St. where they found a victim who had been shot in the hand. He told officers that he put his hands over his face because he thought the was going to be shot in the head.

Police found the suspect, Christopher Blankenship, on Maple St. and arrested him without incident, according to Kenova PD.

Blankenship was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment, and he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Chief Bob Sullivan said, “The investigation revealed that this shooting was the result of an argument between these two individuals over payment of money, allegedly owed to the victim. The victim’s name is not being released until family members are notified. He remained in Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Kenova Police Department at 304-453-5555.