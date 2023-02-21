FORT GAY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Fort Gay on Tuesday after threatening neighbors and firing shots from a high-powered rifle.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says 42-year-old Eric Evans was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Thompson says deputies went to the Right Fork of Mill Creek area of Fort Gay because they were told that Evans was threatening neighbors with a firearm and shooting in the area.

Sheriff Thompson says, when deputies got to the scene, Evans was between two vehicles in a driveway and fired multiple shots.

He says witnesses told deputies Evans knew that law enforcement was responding to the complaints.

No one was injured as a result of the shooting, according to Thompson.

Evans is being charged with four counts of Wanton Endangerment and Assault on a Police Officer. He is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.