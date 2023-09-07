WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man died and a woman and her 8-year-old daughter were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash on Route 52 in Kenova, the West Virginia State Police said.

According to the WVSP, Bryan Daniels, 22, of Huntington, was driving south on Route 52 near Dock’s Creek Road when he crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

The WVSP said Daniels died from his injuries and the woman and her daughter in the other car were taken to the hospital. They said they were treated for minor injuries.