CEREDO, WV (WOWK) — A man’s body was found in the Ohio River near Ceredo on Thursday, according to Wayne County dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:12 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kenova Police dispatchers say Kanawha River Terminal workers were moving barges and found a body. The medical examiner tells Kenova dispatchers the body has been in the water, “for a while.”

They say the body does not match any missing person records.

The Ceredo Police Department is handling the investigation.