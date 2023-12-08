CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — No criminal activity is suspected in the fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse in Wayne County Monday.

Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, the Creekside Golf Course clubhouse in Lavalette burned down, leaving around 30 employees without a job.

According to a Friday release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, “there was no evidence of criminal activity.”

However, the investigation is still ongoing, so anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the investigators at 304-558-2191 or call the WV Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-347.

The Lavalette Giovanni’s chose to donate 20% of their sales on Wednesday to the Creekside employees to aid them in their time of need.