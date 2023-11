WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Possible human remains were found in a burned-out minivan in Wayne County Wednesday morning.

Wayne County dispatchers say they were found in the area of Haneys Branch Road and German Ridge Road. They say the call came in around 7:30 a.m.

The West Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.