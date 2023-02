WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Residents of the Fort Gay area are being told not to drink water in the area until further notice.

The Wayne County Office of Emergency Management posted a warning to Fort Gay Water customers not to consume the water in the area.

13 News has reached out to the Wayne County OEM for more information, but we have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.