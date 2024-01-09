WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A school bus with children onboard and a car crashed on Route 75 in Wayne County Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened near Haneys Branch Road on Route 75 at around 2:50 p.m.

A spokesperson for the school district said the car ran into the tire of the bus and wrecked. Even though there was no damage to the school bus, the spokesperson says students were put on another bus.

Students were on the bus and none of them were injured, dispatchers say. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded and the scene is now clear.