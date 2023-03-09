LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) — The stepmother of a 15-year-old boy who died in a house fire on Wednesday says he was a “great, kindhearted, loving, joking, bashful kid” and was loved by everyone.

Marvin Collins was 15 years old when he died in a house fire in the Lavalette community of Wayne County.

Linda Copley-Collins – Marvin’s stepmother – tells 13 News that her husband and Marvin’s father tried to get Marvin out of the home while it was still burning. She tells us that he is on a ventilator for smoke inhalation injuries.

One of Marvin’s relatives says he was a student in Wayne County Schools.

Wayne County dispatchers say the call about the fire came in just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office responded.