WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer hauling bricks crashed on West Virginia Route 75 near Ceredo, closing the road between Haynie Road and Walker Branch Road, according to Wayne County dispatchers.

Ceredo Fire Rescue says the road will be closed for “an extended period of time.”

No injuries are being reported, according to Ceredo Fire Rescue.