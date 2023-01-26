WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of ramming and side-swiping a deputy cruiser with his truck during a high-speed chase through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area of Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the suspect, identified as Shawn Risner, was known to be allegedly trafficking drugs and was already wanted by authorities. Deputies say Risner drove off going North on WV Route 152 from Dunlow after allegedly hitting the cruiser a second time.

Deputies eventually gave up the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the WCSO.

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit

The WCSO press release states, that the WCSDEU was able to locate a handgun with an extended magazine, and a large bag of Methamphetamine that was thrown from Risner’s truck.

According to Sheriff Thompson, warrants were issued for the suspect for felony fleeing, destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver, assault on a police officer, and prohibited person from possessing a firearm. Authorities say Risner was already wanted for a parole violation.

The WCSDEU says a passenger in the truck has been identified and is urged to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 272-6378. Anyone with any information on the location of Shawn Risner is asked to call the sheriff’s department.