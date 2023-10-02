CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Ceredo man was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

David Pinson, 41, uploaded images and videos of child pornography to his Google Photos account in May of 2022 according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also admitted to having six images and 322 videos on a memory card and to viewing them on his cellphone.

Pinson had previously been convicted of possession of child erotica in August of 2020 and was on the sex offender list in Wayne County.

Pinson will have five years of supervised release following his sentence.