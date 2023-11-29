WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Wayne County Schools is teaming up with a local solar installer and developer to bring solar panels to schools across the county.

According to the company, Solar Holler the project comes through a new Power Purchase Agreement. The goal of the project is to install solar power on every available WCS building.

The company projects this will take up to 10,000 panels that will generate an annual total of 5.33 megawatts of power to Wayne County Schools. According to Solar Holler, once complete, the solar panels are estimated to save WCS nearly $6.5 million in energy costs over a 25-year period.

“Working with the school system of Wayne County is a dream come true for Solar Holler,” said Dan Conant, Solar Holler founder and CEO. “Some of our staff graduated from Wayne County Schools or have kids who are students there now. It’s the heart of coal country, where our state’s proud history of energy production is rooted. It’s literally the community that helped build our business, so we’re really grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on what solar can do for public institutions and education systems right here in southern West Virginia.”

The company says this is the largest Power Purchase Agreement signed in West Virginia to date after the 2021 State Legislature passed a law allowing the agreements. According to Solar Holler, the agreement states the company will own the solar power system and will be responsible for designing, developing, permitting, operating and maintaining the system for 25 years. The agreement also requires the school to purchase energy generated by the solar panels at a “predetermined rate” which will be 10%-20% lower than their utility rate, the company says.

“Transitioning to solar power resonates beyond economics; it’s a commitment to nurturing our students and community,” said WCS Superintendent Todd Alexander. “By redirecting savings toward our schools, we’re investing in educational excellence and a brighter tomorrow for our children and West Virginia as a whole.”

According to Solar Holler, this is the second collaboration between the company and WCS. The first was an Apprenticeship Program for qualifying high school seniors.