WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scammers trying to impersonate law enforcement over the phone.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the WCSO has received multiple complaints today, Monday, June 12, 2023. Thompson says scammers are calling residents and identifying themselves as law enforcement officers requesting the resident pay a fine for missed court appearances.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thompson says these calls are a scam and his office will never call and request personal or financial information or attempt to solicit payment by telephone for any reason.

Authorities say looking for the following list of “red flags” to help you recognize a possible phone scam:

Receiving a text message from an unknown number that claims you owe something or are a winner

Do not answer calls that say “UNKNOWN” or calls from suspicious numbers

The caller requests you only call them back on the number they provided and is persistent about keeping in contact while you complete the transaction.

The caller warns you not to tell anyone about the conversation.

the caller warns you not to disclose what the transaction is for to your bank or other financial institution.

“Sweetheart scams” in which the scammer convinces their intended victim they are in love and makes excuses involving financial problems and asks the victim for money.

Do not agree to meet with people for money exchanges, even at a public place.

If you think you or someone you know may be a victim of one of these scams, contact your local sheriff’s office.