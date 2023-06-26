CEREDO, WV (WOWK) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to uploading child pornography to his Google Photos account, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said 41-year-old David Pinson, of Ceredo, uploaded photos and videos of child pornography to his Google Photos account, a cloud-based photo storage and sharing program, on May 28, 2022.

Pinson also had six images and 332 videos of child pornography on a memory card and viewed them on his cellphone, the DOJ said.

Pinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Pinson was already registered as a sex offender after being convicted for possession of child erotica in Wayne County Circuit Court in August 2020, according to the DOJ.