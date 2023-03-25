WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man from Wayne County wanted in North Dakota has been arrested on arson charges in the Mountain State.

According to West Virginia State Police, troopers responded to an arson complaint on Hewlet Road in Fort Gay around 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Troopers say when they arrived on scene, the Fort Gay fire department was working to put out a barn fire on the property.

The fire was believed to be an arson, and troopers say Eric Taylor, 37, of Fort Gay, was identified as an alleged suspect. According to the WVSP, during the investigation troopers learned Taylor was wanted out of North Dakota for an alleged probation violation and had been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Troopers say Taylor was arrested for the alleged arson and the pending North Dakota fugitive charge and taken to the Western Regional Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the WVSP.