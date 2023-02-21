UPDATE: (12:50 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023) – West Virginia State Police say Noah Harris has now been located.

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a man whose not been seen since Monday afternoon.

Noah Harris, 41, was last known to be in the vicinity of his apartment on Route 75 near Kenova.

Troopers say they have reason to be concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen wearing camo sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WVSP Wayne Detachment at 304-272-5131 or 911.