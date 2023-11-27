WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing multiple charges including battery on a police officer in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when authorities went to a home in the Fort Gay area to arrest a man, identified as Dennis Ferguson, of Prichard, regarding felony warrants. The sheriff’s office says during the arrest, they found fentanyl and digital scales.

Deputies say while arresting Ferguson, a woman in the home, identified as Brittany Robertson allegedly did not follow orders from law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, Robertson then resisted being arrested and allegedly “punched a deputy in the face.”

Robertson has been charged with harboring a fugitive, battery on a police officer and obstructing, according to the WCSO. The sheriff’s office also says Ferguson faces two counts of possession with intent to deliver with more possible charges pending.