WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in custody after a Wayne County middle school reported her for possibly having a relationship with a minor.
According to the West Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Lindsay Coyan was arrested on Friday after Ceredo-Kenova Middle School officials reported her for possibly having a relationship with a minor.
Troopers say Coyan was a parent volunteer at the middle school.
Coyan is being charged with third-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Sexual Abuse and Solicitation of a Minor.
Coyan is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $128,000 bond.
13 News has reached out to a county schools spokesperson. We will update this story when a statement is provided.