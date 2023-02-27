Lindsay Coyan Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman is in custody after a Wayne County middle school reported her for possibly having a relationship with a minor.

According to the West Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Lindsay Coyan was arrested on Friday after Ceredo-Kenova Middle School officials reported her for possibly having a relationship with a minor.

Troopers say Coyan was a parent volunteer at the middle school.

Coyan is being charged with third-degree Sexual Assault, third-degree Sexual Abuse and Solicitation of a Minor.

Coyan is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $128,000 bond.

13 News has reached out to a county schools spokesperson. We will update this story when a statement is provided.