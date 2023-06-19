SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been more than two months since a Chapmanville Police K-9 was reported missing from his home in South Charleston without a trace. After weeks of no answers, hundreds of people are rallying together, looking for answers.

“It’s about Chase, and we need to find Chase,” said Nora Ramgoolam, who started the “Justice for K-9 Officer Chase” Facebook group.

The story of K-9 Chase’s disappearance has traveled across states, all the way to Florida, where Ramgoolam lives. She first heard about K-9 Chase months ago from family members who live in West Virginia. However, the story stuck with her.

“A lot of people are peeved about it and I’m one of them and I don’t want to say it sent me over the edge but I said you know what we need to figure out what’s going on,” Ramgoolam said. “So, we all just starting putting our heads together and sharing ideas and that’s just how it grew to what it is.”

In almost two weeks since its creation, the Facebook group has over 1,800 members, all fighting for K-9 Chase, ensuring he’s never forgotten.

“We’re going to remember Chase,” said Melody Hunter, a member of the Facebook group. “I’m always going to remember him, and when I hear a K-9, I’m always going to think of Chase because we love him and we’re devastated.”

Hunter, who’s been involved in several animal cruelty cases in West Virginia, hired a private investigator to also look into the case. This comes after investigators said in mid-April that the story of his disappearance didn’t add up.

According to the private investigator’s report, K-9 Chase’s Handler Officer Marcus Dudley was out of town the weekend before he went missing, and K-9 Chase was never seen at the house on April 11, the day he disappeared.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll ever find out what happened to him,” Hunter said. “But I’m never going to stop looking.”

As of April 24, the Chapmanville Police Department said Dudley was “no longer employed” by the department.

13 News has been in contact with the South Charleston Police Department since K-9 Chase first went missing. Even though they say the investigation is still active, they’re currently working on reviewing records, and have no update at this time.