Wear a mask in Morgantown or face a fine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown City Council voted unanimously to approve an Emergency Ordinance to authorize public health measures to prevent harm to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city council, the following public health measures will go into effect in the City of Morgantown at midnight on July 15, 2020:

All individuals over the age 9 and within the City of Morgantown are required to wear an adequate face covering when in confined, indoor spaces, other than when in one’s residence or when actively engaged in the consumption of food and/or beverage, and when they are not able to adequately social distance from other individuals. Violation of this article will result in a fine of no less than $25 and no more than $500.

Any business identified by the Monongalia County Health Department to have three new cases of COVID-19 will be required to close and do a deep cleaning of the premise. The location may open following an inspection by the Health Department. Violation of this article will result in a fine of no less than $25 and no more than $500. Additional infections identified by MCHD may require longer closures or additional protections.

“To curb the rapid spread of this public health threat within our community we have to all pull together,” said Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney, Jr. “This ordinance strengthens the local application of Governor Justice’s face covering order and reinforces the Monongalia County Health Department’s three outbreak ordinance which will become effective at the same time. By reducing opportunities for community spread and outbreaks, we’ll be able to better protect public health and keep our local businesses functioning. We urge everyone to have respect for one another and work with us get this turned around.”

Officials said the Morgantown Police Department will be responsible for enforcing the Emergency Ordinance. Any fine would be imposed by Morgantown Municipal Court if a person is convicted of a violation.

The mask requirement stated in Article II of the Emergency Ordinance is consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order 50-20, which was issued on July 6, 2020. Article III of the Emergency Ordinance is meant to complement a mandate issued by the Monongalia County Health Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories