WEB EXCLUSIVE: Is it time to get new car tires?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The weather is getting colder, and the roads will soon see some ice, which means you should be taking a few extra steps to stay safe on the road.

The Traffic Safety Director in Huntington says it’s surprise weather conditions that catch people off guard every year.

“When the first snowfall comes, when the first slick road conditions come, folks are often still used to the summer driving conditions. They need to remind themselves to switch back to winter driving be able to adjust to those conditions.” Beau Evans, City of Huntington Traffic Safety Director

He says drivers need to remember to control their speed and allow distance between themselves and other drivers.

Ashley Sellards, the Co-Owner of Just Tire Automotive, says your car tires wear down throughout the year. She says remembering to switch them out – and give them proper care – before the winter months is especially important.

“The first thing you want to do is look at your tire. Make sure your tire has good tread on them, they need to be at least 2-30 seconds or more. If they’re any lower than that, you need to have them changed immediately,” says Sellards.

Just Tire says anyone who doesn’t have a tire gauge, could always try the “penny test.” By just placing a penny upside down on your tire, you’re able to see if your tire has good tread or not. If the tire reaches Lincoln’s head, you have good tread; if not, it’s time to change your tires.

