Webster Co. Man Wins Gold in Lumberjack Sport Competition

WEBSTER COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) – Matt Cogar is no stranger to throwing an ax. As a third generation lumberjack, it’s literally in his blood. Cogar, who is a Red Bull sponsored athlete, comes from a long line of lumberjack athletes.

He has been competing since he was 12 years old. But in the last few years, he has been able to turn his passion into his lively hood.

“I am a full-time lumberjack athlete,” he told 13 News. “I can’t believe the places I have been all because of my ax.”

His ax has taken him all around the globe, most recently to Sweden. Last month, he won gold at the Stihl-Timber Sports Championship. He practices his sport like any other athlete.

“It is just like putting,” he said with a chuckle.

In the Cogar family woodchopping is a way of life. If you watched a competition on TV, chances are you’ve seen a member of the Cogar family, as they are often called the “First Family” of Lumberjack Sports.

“My whole family has been doing this forever,” said Cogar. “But my dad is my role model. He taught me everything I know.”