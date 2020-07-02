Webster County back down to zero COVID-19 cases

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Webster County rejoins the list of counties reporting no cases of COVID-19.

The WV DHHR says continued case surveillance at the local health department level sometimes reveals those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

According to the WV DHHR, this is what happened when a case of COVID-19 was reported June 24, 2020 in Webster County. The case was removed from the WV DHHR’s dashboard July 1 following case surveillance.

After Kentucky reported a case of COVID-19 in Robertson County, Monday June 29, 2020, Webster and Doddridge counties in West Virginia are the only two counties in the tri-state without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

