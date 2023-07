WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a farm tractor in the Cowen area on Monday.

The Cowen Fire Department says that the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a farm tractor and happened near the 6500 block of Webster Rd.

There is no word on the condition of the people involved.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.