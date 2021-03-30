Wednesday is West Virginia’s ginseng deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — Ginseng diggers have until March 31 to sell their harvest to registered West Virginia ginseng dealers or to have their roots weight-receipted at a West Virginia weigh station.

West Virginia law prohibits possession of ginseng roots from April 1 through August 31 without a weight receipt from the Division of Forestry. Anyone with ginseng should contact a weigh station to arrange for their supply to be weight receipted as soon as possible. A weight receipt is a record of the ginseng dug during the current year and the individual who wants to hold it over to the next digging/buying season.

A list of Forestry weigh stations and registered dealers is available online.

The legal season to dig ginseng runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Poaching is illegal and threatens the survival of wild ginseng, officials said. Digging for ginseng is not permitted in West Virginia State Forests, State Parks or other state-owned public lands.

The Division of Forestry website provides information on ginseng, including ginseng history, how to identify mature ginseng plants, rules for harvesting wild ginseng, cultivated ginseng, and available resources.