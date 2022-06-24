CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city.
To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26.
- Live on the Levee on Friday, June 24:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Hale Street starting at noon and will not reopen at the end of the event.
- FestivALL from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26:
- Capitol Street will be closed from Virginia Street to Lee Street beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The street will reopen at 11 p.m.
- Outdoor Dining from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26:
- Capitol Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street from 3 p.m. Friday, June 24 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
- Hale Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 3 p.m. Friday, June 24 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
- Westside Together Summer Kickoff on Saturday, June 25:
- Couch Street will be closed from Randolph Street to Virginia Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Outdoor Recreation on Sunday, June 26:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Court Street to Green Brier Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One westbound lane of Kanawha Boulevard will remain open between Hale Street and Morris Street for local vehicle traffic.
- King of Glory International Ministry Outreach Worship Service on Sunday, June 26:
- Delaware Avenue will be closed from Randolph Street to Wyoming Street from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Christ Church United Methodist Outdoor Service on Sunday, June 26:
- Morris Street will be closed from Virginia Street to Quarrier Street from 8 a.m. until noon.
- Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Preparations on Sunday, June 26:
- Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Clendenin Street to Hale Street beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 and will remain closed throughout the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The city will release more details on street closures due to the Regatta in the upcoming days.