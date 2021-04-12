Countdown to Tax Day
Weekend fire kills 2 in West Virginia, cause unknown

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

PRINCETON, WV (AP/WVNS) — Authorities in West Virginia are investigating a weekend fire that killed two people in Princeton.

Firefighters from Princeton and East River responded to a mobile home fire on Hatcher Street at 8:22 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021. The state Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter that the victims of Saturday’s fire were a 56-year-old female and a 36-year-old male. Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation.

